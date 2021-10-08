Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 173,861 iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

