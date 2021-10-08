Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3,910.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.