Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,814.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,773 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $332.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

