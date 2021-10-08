Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,024,773 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,814.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,773 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $588,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $332.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.