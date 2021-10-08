Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 556,326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

