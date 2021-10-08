Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

