Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £413.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.61. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

