Lido Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

