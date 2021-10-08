Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

