Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

