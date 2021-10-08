LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at $771,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $5,616,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.