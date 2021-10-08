Lightstreams Hits Market Cap of $572,837.91 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $572,837.91 and approximately $368.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

