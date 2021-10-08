Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

