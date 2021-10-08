Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:LAC traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.92. The company had a trading volume of 315,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.08. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

