LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. 11,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

