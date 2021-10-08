loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.09

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

