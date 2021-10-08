LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 68,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. Equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

