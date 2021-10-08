Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Holdings in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATIP. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

