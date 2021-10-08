Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $968,000 Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth $26,404,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE:ATC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

