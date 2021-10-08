Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 3,232 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

