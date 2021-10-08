Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

