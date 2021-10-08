Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 57,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $400.78 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

