M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $732.39

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.39 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 22,985 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £464.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 732.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

