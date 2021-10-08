Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

MDGL opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

