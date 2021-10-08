MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

Shares of TSE MAG traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$20.43. The company had a trading volume of 200,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,346. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.73. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.53.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.