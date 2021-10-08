Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 818.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

MGLN stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

