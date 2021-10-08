Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $91.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Magna International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $14,237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. 94,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.