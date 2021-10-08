Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 4850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

