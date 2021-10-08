Main Street Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

