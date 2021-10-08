Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 17,324 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Credicorp worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

BAP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.42. 4,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

