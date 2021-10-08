Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 50,612 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in IAA by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 6,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

