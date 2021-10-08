Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,440 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

