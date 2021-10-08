Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $17.15 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of XPO Logistics worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

