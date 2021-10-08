Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.36 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

PTON traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 82,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,226. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

