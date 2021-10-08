Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 488,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $381.47. 13,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.52 and its 200-day moving average is $379.76. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

