Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as high as C$8.40. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 133,887 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of C$722.69 million and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.