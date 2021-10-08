Makena Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for approximately 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.