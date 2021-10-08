Makena Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

