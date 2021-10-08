Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.19. 494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

