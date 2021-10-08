Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.