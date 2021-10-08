Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Up 18.8% in September

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,415,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,874,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of MNKKQ opened at $0.17 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.