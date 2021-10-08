Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) Short Interest Update

Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MKRYF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Manitok Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Manitok Energy alerts:

About Manitok Energy

Manitok Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. The company's products include light crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in the Canadian foothills and southeast Alberta.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Manitok Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitok Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.