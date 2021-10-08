Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) Short Interest Update

Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MKRYF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Manitok Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Manitok Energy
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Manitok Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitok Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.