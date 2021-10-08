Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

MN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 29,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,676. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

