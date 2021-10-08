Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

