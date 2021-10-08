Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

MRNS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

