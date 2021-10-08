Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

