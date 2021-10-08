Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 29,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

