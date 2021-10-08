Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.