Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

