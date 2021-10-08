Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,149,547 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $383,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.